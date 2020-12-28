Deputies: Man charged with DUI after crashing into Highway Patrol vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested early Sunday morning after a crash involving a South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle.
Rodney Gadson of Goose Creek, is charged with DUI, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies say Gadson was driving east in the westbound lanes near Cosgrove Avenue just after 5 a.m. Sunday and collided head-on into the trooper’s vehicle.
EMS took Gadson and the two troopers inside the vehicle to an area hospital and all have since been released, Antonio said.
Gadson was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
