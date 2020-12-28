Chadwell Tabbed Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell was tabbed the Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year, it was announced today by the publication.
Chadwell was voted the Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year and a finalist for both the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Eddie Robinson Award as Coach of the Year, presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He is also a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award.
Chadwell was named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and was also recently named the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year and 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year.
Chadwell led the Chants to the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference title and an 11-1 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, and the program’s first-ever FBS postseason bowl game. This season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers have been ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports. The Chanticleers posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, including the first in program history, four wins over top 50 opponents, and was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
