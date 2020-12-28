ATF searches for grenade sold at Ocean Isle Beach antique store that could explode

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WMBF) – A purchase at an antique store in Ocean Isle Beach may have been a dangerous one, according to federal authorities.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is asking for the public’s help in finding out who bought a grenade on June 13. The person bought the grenade at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall on Ocean Highway West in Shallotte.
The federal agency said a vendor sold a MK2 grenade, a style used during World War II.
It’s believed that at the time of the sale, neither vendor nor buyer thought that the grenade could be functioning or hazardous.
But information provided to the ATF indicates that the grenade still contains materials that could degrade and explode or explode by impact.
The ATF is asking anyone who visited the Ocean Isle Beach area and purchased a grenade from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall to contact the North Carolina Field Division at 704-716-1800.
