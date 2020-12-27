Preschool teacher laid off after 20 years wins $250k lottery in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A laid-off Charlotte preschool teacher hit a stroke of good luck.
Joe Camp, who had been a preschool teacher for 20 years, was laid off on Sept. 6, and then recently found a job at a car dealership.
He recently won a $250,000 lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket he purchased at a gas station on Belhaven Boulevard in Charlotte.
It’s been a rough couple of months for Camp, who said he plans to use his winnings to save for his daughter’s future.
“I just recently got employed at a car dealership auto sales center,” said Camp. “I was a teacher for 20 years, a preschool teacher, and I got laid off on September 6. A month after that, my dad passed away. And it put me in a dark place. But I have a lot of friends and family that just told me to keep sticking in there, keep believing in myself.”
Camp purchased two Gold Rush scratch-off tickets.
After he scratched off the second ticket, Camp says he fell to his knees at the gas pump.
After taxes, Camp claimed $176,876.
He also said he plans to get a home with the winnings.
“I want to get a home because I want to set it up for my family, my grandkids,” Camp said. “I want to have something for us. I never had anything, no one passed anything down, and that’s what I want to do.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.