Police searching for missing 75-year-old man in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing, 75-year-old man.
The department said Sunday that James Lonnie Blevins was last seen in the Murrells Inlet area. Police said he is 6 feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was also last seen wearing jeans, black shoes, a gray shirt and a gray jacket with black shoulders.
HCPD also said he is driving a 2001 white Chevrolet Silverado with a South Carolina tag BPD-180. The truck also has a front license plate that says “Mawmaw & PawPaw & Katie.”
Anyone with information on Blevins and his whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at (843) 248-1520.
