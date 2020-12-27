Police searching for missing 75-year-old man in Horry County

Police searching for missing 75-year-old man in Horry County
James Lonnie Blevins (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | December 27, 2020 at 10:31 AM EST - Updated December 27 at 10:31 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing, 75-year-old man.

The department said Sunday that James Lonnie Blevins was last seen in the Murrells Inlet area. Police said he is 6 feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was also last seen wearing jeans, black shoes, a gray shirt and a gray jacket with black shoulders.

HCPD also said he is driving a 2001 white Chevrolet Silverado with a South Carolina tag BPD-180. The truck also has a front license plate that says “Mawmaw & PawPaw & Katie.”

Anyone with information on Blevins and his whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at (843) 248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.