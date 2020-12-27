MYR sees increase in holiday travel compared to 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the holiday season continues, more people are continuing to travel in and out of the Grand Strand, despite pleas from health officials to stay home.
While fewer Americans are traveling for the holiday season compared to last year, Myrtle Beach International Airport said they’re actually seeing a slight increase in traffic compared to 2019.
This year, MYR said it has seen over 19,000 scheduled departing seats for the week around Christmas, a nearly 2,000-seat increase from the same time last year.
AAA stated that they’re anticipating 34 million fewer people to travel for the holidays than in 2019.
Some travelers coming through MYR on Saturday said they’ve been taking precautions and weren’t too hesitant to fly, adding that the decision to see family was simple.
”I kind of just wanted to see my family, I went for Thanksgiving so I was like I might as well do Christmas as well,” said Melissa, who lives in Horry County. “It was crowded at the airport in Newark so I was a little nervous but I was fine after that.”
Some people from outside the area felt the same way and had similar experiences at some airports.
“Some flights we’re a little crowded, the one from Texas was crowded, I was expecting it to be a little bit more spread out not all seats sold kind of thing,” said Alisa, a traveler from Texas. “I’ve seen this pandemic firsthand so I know what it can do, and how some families can’t be together so I’m very blessed to be with my family.”
MYR said that weekends are typically busier than weekdays, and they expect another influx of travelers to pass through Sunday.
