MYR announces new nonstop flight service to Washington DC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach International Airport will be expanding its flight offerings in the spring.
The airport announced Sunday that it will begin offering a new nonstop service to Washington DC via United Airlines on March 28, 2021. The season flights will operate on Saturdays and Sundays and will land at Dulles International Airport, according to a tweet from MYR.
Tickets are already on sale through United’s website and start from just over $300 for a round trip.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.