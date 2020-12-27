3 injured after crash involving entrapment in Horry County, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were injured in a crash in Horry County on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to the area of Coventry Boulevard at around 2:21 p.m. Sunday for a three-vehicle accident.
Officials said the accident involved an entrapment, and all three people that were injured were transported to the hospital.
HCFR added that the Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted on the call, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
