FIRST ALERT: Monday warm-up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a stretch of cold weather, the last work week of the year starts with much milder temperatures.
Tonight will be clear and chilly but not nearly as cold as last night as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 30s inland and middle to upper 30s along the Grand Strand.
Temperatures on Monday will climb to a little above average with afternoon highs returning to the lower 60s.
A weak cold front will knock temperatures back into 50s for daytime temperatures on Tuesday before rebounding to 60 again on Wednesday.
Another cold front begins to enter the Carolinas as we head into New Year’s Eve. Ahead of this front, temperatures will soar and will likely hit 70° in most areas on Thursday. The increased warmth will be accompanied by increasing moisture with mostly cloudy skies and and a few showers at times on Thursday.
We climb to near 70° again Friday as rain chances continue at times. At this point, severe weather is looking unlikely.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.