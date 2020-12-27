FIRST ALERT: Cool end to the weekend, 70° warmth into 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another chilly forecast Sunday before warmer weather arrives next week.
After a frosty start Sunday, temperatures do manage to turn a bit warmer than Saturday, but not by much. Mostly sunny skies prevail with afternoon highs topping out around 53°.
We’ll climb a bit closer to average into the work week with afternoon highs returning to the 60s for Monday. We’ll hover around in the upper 50s and lower 60s through mid-week with slim rain chances through Wednesday.
Another cold front begins to enter the Carolinas as we head into New Year’s Eve. This will bring much warmer weather in, likely hitting 70° Thursday. We’re setting up for a mild start to the New Year as we drop to around 64° at midnight.
We climb to near 70° again Friday as rain chances start to arrive. Expect a round of showers and storms Friday but the severe weather risk is looking low with this cold front.
