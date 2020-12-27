DHEC: Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC on Christmas Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced new COVID-19 data from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in its latest update Sunday.
State health officials said 2,550 new cases and 14 deaths were reported as of Dec. 24, while 4,370 cases were reported as of Dec. 25 with 14 new deaths. The Dec. 25 mark shatters the state’s previous record for new daily cases by over 500 cases.
As of Dec. 25, this brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic to 273,659, and those who have died to 4,764, officials said.
State health officials did not release a new COVID-19 report on Dec. 25 due to the Christmas holiday.
In Horry County, there were 131 new cases and one new death reported as of Dec. 24, while 260 new cases and another death were reported on Dec. 25.
New individual test results reported statewide totaled 18,600 as of Dec. 25, with a percent positive of 23.5%, according to DHEC.
Of South Carolina’s 10,979 inpatient hospital beds, are 7,729 in use for a 70.4% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 1,780 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 365 are in the ICU and 177 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
