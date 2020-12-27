Coastal Carolina RB CJ Marable declares for NFL Draft

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of Coastal Carolina’s biggest offensive threats says he’s ready to take his game to the next level.
Coastal senior running back CJ Marable announced Sunday that he is officially declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.
“The past three years at Coastal Carolina have been some of the best time of my life,” he said in a statement on Twitter. “The friendships and bonds I’ve made with teammates and coaches are ones that will never be broken. Thank you, Teal Nation, student body and the community for supporting me from the very beginning.”
Since arriving as a transfer from Presbyterian College in 2018, Marable has become a standout on the Chanticleer offense. He ends his college career with 2,691 rushing yards, which is good enough for second in program history. He only trails De’Angelo Henderson, who totaled 4,635 yards on the ground from 2013-2016.
This season, Marable had a career-high in rushing touchdowns along with 887 yards on the ground. That was all coming off a 1,000-yard season in 2019 which ranks fifth in Coastal history for a single-season rushing.
Marable was also involved in the passing game during the Chants’ 11-1 run, catching a career-high seven touchdown passes in 2020.
He was also a first-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2020 as both a running back and on special teams.
The 2021 NFL Draft is tentatively scheduled to take place from April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.
