Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Robeson County woman

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina are asking for help to find a missing Robeson County woman last seen in Lumberton.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for 32-year-old Tiffany Ann Hill Saturday evening. Officials said Hill is endangered and is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Hill is listed as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and around 180 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white striped jogging suit.
Anyone who has seen Hill or has information on her whereabouts asked to call the Fairmont Police Department at (910) 628-9766 or 911.
