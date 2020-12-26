Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Robeson County woman

Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Robeson County woman
Tiffany Ann Hill (Source: NC Center for Missing Persons)
By WMBF News Staff | December 26, 2020 at 7:32 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 7:35 PM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina are asking for help to find a missing Robeson County woman last seen in Lumberton.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for 32-year-old Tiffany Ann Hill Saturday evening. Officials said Hill is endangered and is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hill is listed as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and around 180 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white striped jogging suit.

Anyone who has seen Hill or has information on her whereabouts asked to call the Fairmont Police Department at (910) 628-9766 or 911.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.