SC to collect discarded Christmas trees for artificial reefs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina residents are being asked to recycle their discarded Christmas trees to help the state continue its efforts to attract fish by building artificial reefs.
The Post and Courier reports every winter the Department of Natural Resources gathers hundred of used Christmas trees to refurbish angling sites along Lake Murray.
One of DNR’s fisheries coordinators, Jason Bettinger, says each habitat contains roughly 30 trees, each typically 5 feet to 8 feet tall. But as trees age or deteriorate, the sites must be maintained.
Bettinger says the agency aims to collect about 400 discarded trees every holiday season.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.