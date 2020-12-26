Police: Suspect in Loris double shooting in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man wanted in connection to a double shooting in Loris is now in custody, according to authorities.
The Horry County Police Department said Antonio Long was taken into custody without incident Saturday evening. He had been considered armed and dangerous by authorities.
Long was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Papas Bay Road in Loris between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday, according to HCPD. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified two victims as 43-year-old Marelene Haywood and her 19-year-old son Kevonta Hills.
Willard added that both victims were shot multiple times in their home, and the bodies were discovered Thursday morning.
HCPD said charges for Long are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.
