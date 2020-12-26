Grand Strand theater ‘sells out several showings of Christmas blockbuster ‘Wonder Woman 1984′

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From “To Kill a Mockingbird” to “Catch Me If You Can,” blockbuster movies are frequently released on Christmas Day.
This year is no exception, with the release of “Wonder Woman 1984.”
The Grand 14 at the Market Common had 12 showings of Wonder Woman 1984, with next to no tickets left, which caught some moviegoers by surprise.
“Movies are my favorite thing, and I’m just happy to be back in here, especially with COVID-19 and everything,” said moviegoer Ethan Anderson.
Anderson is such a big movie fan, he wore Ralphie’s pink rabbit onesie from “A Christmas Story” to see this year’s blockbuster Christmas release, “Wonder Woman 1984.”
He had to get comfortable in that onesie because the showing he was there to see was sold out.
“I did not think that, especially with COVID-19, that a movie would be sold out as quick as it seemed to be,” said Anderson.
It’s no “wonder” no tickets were left for Anderson’s showing; the same thing happened for six of the first eight showings at the Grand 14.
Only about 65 people can sit in a theater for 300 because of social distancing regulations. Still, all those sellouts are “wonderful” news for Grand 14 General Manager Duane Farmer.
“People are learning that we’re open, but they look at what we’re playing, and they say, ‘Well, we’re going to wait until something comes out good,’” said Farmer. “Well, I’ve got five brand new movies for Christmas Day.”
The Grand 14 opened with limited capacity in August, but closed again in late September for a month and a half because the movies they had weren’t drawing enough people to the theater.
Now, they’ve got the woman who fights for those who cannot fight for themselves. Farmer’s just hoping she’ll fight for a struggling movie theater business first.
“‘Wonder Woman,’ perfect way to test the waters because everyone loves Wonder Woman,” said Farmer. “The first one did so well.”
As tempting as it may be to put more people in these sold-out theaters, Farmer says it’s still all about safety first, so that limit is a hard cap.
He says if you want to see a specific showing this weekend, you better get there early.
