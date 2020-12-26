Florence Center ice skating closed for rest of season

By WMBF News Staff | December 26, 2020 at 1:42 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 1:44 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One holiday season tradition in the Pee Dee is now being cut short.

The Florence Center announced Saturday that its ice skating rink is now closed for the rest of the season due to mechanical issues.

Ice skating at the venue opened earlier this month and was scheduled to run through Jan. 9, 2021.

This year’s event also followed health guidelines such as limited capacity on the ice and a mask requirement due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

