FIRST ALERT: Warmer end to the weekend, another strong front next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear skies continue as we head into tonight with another cold night ahead. Lows on Sunday morning will drop near 30 along the beaches with the middle and upper 20s inland.
Warmer weather returns by tomorrow with highs in the lower 50s and abundant amounts of sunshine for the second half of your weekend. This is only a sign of things to come for the start of the work week.
Temperatures will continue to warm into next week with readings closer to normal for this time of the year - into the 50s to near 60. We will stay rain free until the middle/end of the week.
Another powerful cold front is likely to ring in the New Year with another round of changeable temperatures, rain, storms and wind likely New Years Eve or New Years Day. The timing is still up in the air due to the differences in the models.
Consider this your First Alert and stay updated with us regarding any changes to the forecast on that First Alert Weather App. Have a great rest of the weekend.
