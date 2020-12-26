DHEC reports 3,111 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 74 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 3,111 new COVID-19 cases and 74 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic to 266,678, and those who have died to 4,736, officials said.
DHEC did not report new case counts on Christmas Day.
In Horry County, there were 162 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. In Florence County, DHEC reported 92 new virus cases and three deaths.
New individual test results reported statewide 14,427 totaled 10,218, with a percent positive of 21.6%, according to DHEC.
Of South Carolina’s 10,995 inpatient hospital beds, 7,813 are in use for a 71.06% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 1,758 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 357 are in the ICU and 176 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
