COASTAL GAMEDAY: No. 9 Chants take on No. 23 Liberty in Cure Bowl

GOING BOWLING: No. 9 CCU to renew rivalry with No. 23 Liberty in FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl (Source: WMBF)
By Michael Owens | December 26, 2020 at 7:15 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 7:50 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (WMBF) - For the first time in program history, Coastal Carolina will play in a bowl game Saturday.

The No. 9 Chanticleers will kick off their matchup against the No. 23 Liberty Flames at 7:30 p.m. from Orlando’s Camping World Stadium as part of the Cure Bowl.

Coastal and Liberty were previously scheduled to play on Dec. 5, before COVID-19 issues within the Flames’ program caused the game to be canceled. The Chants later played and defeated BYU on that date instead.

It will also be Coastal’s first game since a Dec. 12 win at Troy after the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues for the Chants.

Coastal and Liberty will also renew their rivalry from the FCS-level Big South Conference. This will be the 15th meeting between the two programs, with the all-time series tied at 7-7.

FIRST QUARTER

Coastal gets the ball first and is able to move into Liberty territory, but are ultimately stuffed on a fourth-and-short after making it to the Flames’ 36-yard line.

Liberty responds with a 10-play, 64-yard drive capped off by a short touchdown run by quarterback Malik Willis to give the Flames an early lead.

Liberty 7, Coastal Carolina 0 - 6:59, 1Q

