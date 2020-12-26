COASTAL GAMEDAY: No. 9 Chants take on No. 23 Liberty in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WMBF) - For the first time in program history, Coastal Carolina will play in a bowl game Saturday.
The No. 9 Chanticleers will kick off their matchup against the No. 23 Liberty Flames at 7:30 p.m. from Orlando’s Camping World Stadium as part of the Cure Bowl.
Coastal and Liberty were previously scheduled to play on Dec. 5, before COVID-19 issues within the Flames’ program caused the game to be canceled. The Chants later played and defeated BYU on that date instead.
It will also be Coastal’s first game since a Dec. 12 win at Troy after the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues for the Chants.
Coastal and Liberty will also renew their rivalry from the FCS-level Big South Conference. This will be the 15th meeting between the two programs, with the all-time series tied at 7-7.
Check back with this story for updates!
FIRST QUARTER
Coastal gets the ball first and is able to move into Liberty territory, but are ultimately stuffed on a fourth-and-short after making it to the Flames’ 36-yard line.
Liberty responds with a 10-play, 64-yard drive capped off by a short touchdown run by quarterback Malik Willis to give the Flames an early lead.
Liberty 7, Coastal Carolina 0 - 6:59, 1Q
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.