Chadwell named 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell was named the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year.
Chadwell was voted the Group of Five 2020 Conference Coach of the Year and a finalist for both the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Eddie Robinson Award as Coach of the Year, presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).
A semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, Chadwell was named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and was also recently named the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year.
Chadwell has led the Chants to the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference Championship title and an 11-0 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, this season. Coastal is one of just two teams in all of FBS at 11-0 this season, the other being No. 1 nationally-ranked Alabama.
This season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers have been ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.
Thus far in 2020, the Chanticleers have posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, including the first in program history, four wins over top 50 opponents, and has been ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Coastal will be playing in the program’s first-ever bowl game this Saturday, Dec. 26, as the Chanticleers will take on No. 23 Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla.