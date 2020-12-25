Robeson Co. Sheriff: Christmas Eve shooting kills one, injures another

LUMBER BRIDGE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man and injured another on Christmas Eve.
On Thursday evening, deputies were called to the 2500 block of Lombardy Village Road in Lumber Bridge, North Carolina, after being told of two people being shot, along with shots fired into homes at the Lombardy Village Mobile Home Park.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Robeson County
Officials say 32-year-old Joshua A. Locklear, of Lumber Bridge, was found dead inside a vehicle. Another victim, 29-year-old John McMillian, also of Lumber Bridge, was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds. He is expected to recover from his injuries.
The sheriff’s office said Friday their homicide division is actively investigating the situation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting.
No details of any potential suspects were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case or additional information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.