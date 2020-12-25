Midtown Inn hosts community Christmas dinner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For those on the streets, the holiday season can be tough. But the Midtown Inn in Myrtle Beach and Sonshine Recovery Ministry spent Christmas helping as many people as they could.
“This is what Myrtle Beach is - unity in the community,” organizer Martina Corley said.
Whether it’s a hot plate of food, a new coat, or the feeling of togetherness - volunteers worked to make it happen on Christmas Day.
Organizers say many of the people who came for dinner Friday were homeless, living on the street, and had no family to spend the day with. Organizer Lisa Davis said the need in the community is high.
“There would be a lot of people hungry and cold if it wasn’t for this happening,” Davis said.
And to make it all happen, volunteers like Jonathan Taylor spent Christmas serving others.
“2020 has been quite the difficult year for a lot of people, and some people - it’s been more difficult than others. So in the spirit of giving, which is what the holidays should be about, you just come out and you give,” he said.
This year, on top of just a plate of food, the organization also brought coats and toiletries to give out. It’s all to help people remember the true meaning of Christmas and community.
“Seeing the joy, the happy faces; knowing they got a delicious hot meal, that they we’re able to gather, and have a sense of normalcy at the time of the year - everyone deserves that,” Corley said.
Organizers say the event was also made possible by Michael’s Pizza in Carolina Forest, Bodo’s German Restaurant and Harry’s Pancake House, who helped with food donations as well as gifts for children.
