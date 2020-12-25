FIRST ALERT: Continued cold to start the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Following the coldest Christmas Day of the last 16 years, the weekend starts out with more cold weather.
Highs temperatures will struggle to climb once again today with temperatures only reaching the lower 40s by the afternoon hours. Winds will not be as gusty as what the area saw on Christmas Day, so the wind chill will not be nearly as cold.
Temperatures will once again fall fast tonight into Sunday morning as readings drop to near 30 along the beaches and into the middle and upper 20s across the Pee Dee.
Temperatures will start to warm on Sunday with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 50s.
Temperatures will continue to warm into next week with readings closer to normal for this time of the year - into the 50s to near 60.
Another powerful cold front is likely to ring in the New Year with another round of changeable temperatures, rain, storms and wind likely New Years Eve or New Years Day.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.