FIRST ALERT: Coldest night of the season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for the coldest air of the season! It arrives tonight as lows drop quickly into the mid 20s along the Grand Strand and the lower 20s in the Pee Dee. There will be many spots in the Carolinas tomorrow that wake up to the teens! It’s going to be a cold Saturday morning!
Highs will struggle once again for Saturday with temperatures only reaching the lower 40s by the afternoon hours. The wind will not be as bad, making the wind chill nowhere near what it was for Christmas. It will be another cold one Saturday night into Sunday as lows drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s. Thankfully, we will begin to warm up for the second half of the weekend. By Sunday, we will begin to see the 50s return under mostly sunny skies. While it’s a cold start to the weekend, we can’t complain as we will remain rain-free.
Coastal Carolina will be down in Orlando tomorrow night for the big bowl game against Liberty! Even the cold will be impacting them in Florida with game time temperatures in the lower 40s! Go Chants!
Our next rain chance will hold off until the middle of next week with an incoming system late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Highs will rebound with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the first half of the week.
