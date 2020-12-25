FIRST ALERT: Coldest night of the season

Highs will struggle once again for Saturday with temperatures only reaching the lower 40s by the afternoon hours. The wind will not be as bad, making the wind chill nowhere near what it was for Christmas. It will be another cold one Saturday night into Sunday as lows drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s. Thankfully, we will begin to warm up for the second half of the weekend. By Sunday, we will begin to see the 50s return under mostly sunny skies. While it’s a cold start to the weekend, we can’t complain as we will remain rain-free.