22-year-old man killed in Robeson County shooting, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Robeson County are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday in St. Pauls.
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Britt Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. after two homes were shot into, leaving a 22-year-old man injured, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, identified as Dennis M. Bain, was taken to UNC Southeastern Medical Center where he died from his injuries, deputies said.
The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
