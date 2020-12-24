No known injuries as police respond to reports of ‘armed subject’ at Carolina Place Mall

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they have no known victims or injuries as they respond to reports of an “armed subject” at Carolina Place Mall Thursday evening.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they are assisting the Pineville Police Department with reports of an armed subject at the mall.
Pineville Police say they are currently clearing the entire mall to search for any possible suspects or a gunman. The incident is still being treated as an “active shooter” situation, police say.
Pineville PD also sent a tweet saying they are continuing to actively search the Carolina Place Mall with multiple agencies in reference to the reported active shooter.
The mall is evacuated, but police have found no victims and have not found a shooter.
CMPD is telling residents to please avoid the area.
CMPD also says a reunification area has been established at the Sams parking lot at 11425 Carolina Place Parkway. The access point is the Park Road Exit.
WBTV observed several law enforcement agencies on scene including CMPD, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
There’s no word on exactly what happened at the mall and law enforcement officials have not confirmed any other information.
