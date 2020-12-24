Nearly 300 without power in Horry County as storms move in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Power outages were reported in parts of Horry County on Christmas Eve as strong storms rolled into the area.
Horry Electric Cooperative reported 291 customers without power in an area north of Conway Thursday afternoon. The impacted area was seen north of Conway in the Poplar Forks and Allen communities, according to the utility’s outage map.
Impacted areas include Poplar Church Road, Cloverfield Lane, Canberra Court, King Farm Road and Mt. Pisgah Cemetary Road.
No other details were immediately available regarding the outage.
