Local churches keep Christmas Eve traditions alive despite COVID-19

“We are offering our normal schedule of services in the Sanctuary. The 4 pm service will be a family-friendly service. The 7 pm and 11 pm services will be more traditional. The 7 and 11 pm services will also be live-streamed on Facebook. This year, in order to give people more options to attend since seating will be limited, we are offering a service at 5:30 pm in the Family Life Center. The WAVE band will be leading us in music, there will be an interactive reading of the Christmas story, tables will be available for family seating with activities at each place, and a hot chocolate station will greet you as you enter.”