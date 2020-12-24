Last-minute holiday shoppers hit Grand Strand stores

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With just hours to go until Christmas Day, last-minute shoppers made their way into stores up and down the Grand Strand.
“We’re picking up some last-minute things for people just little things and we really just enjoy being out,” said Diane Peel, who was out shopping Thursday.
Tammy Cox, General Manager of the Tanger Outlets located near Highway 17, said they had a steady stream of last-second stragglers still searching for the perfect gift.
“All of our retailers have really fabulous sales,” she said. “They’ve started a little bit earlier in the holiday season, but as these last few days roll around they’re getting better and better.”
It’s all in an effort to get shoppers in the door after 2020 has proven to be an interesting year for the retail industry.
For shoppers like Peel, hitting the stores today is actually more like a tradition. She admitted that she is a procrastinator when it comes to gift-buying.
“I am. Always. There’s always something I have to get on Christmas Eve,” she added.
Peel said she’s expecting a gift for her grandson to arrive in the mail. Not wanting to take the chance, she found herself at the outlets on Christmas Eve.
“It’s coming and they said it would be there by the 22nd and it’s not. So you know I was gonna pick him up something else to go with what I got him and give him that after Christmas,” she said.
And it’s the story for many as shipping companies rush to get packages delivered, all while some shoppers hit the streets.
Both Tanger Outlet locations in Myrtle Beach will be closed on Christmas Day, with both reo-pening on Saturday.
