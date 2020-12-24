Innocent mistake by child on Christmas Eve 1955 led to NORAD’s ‘Santa Tracker’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The race is on for Santa to deliver gifts to deserving children across the world.
On Friday morning, children will rush to their Christmas trees to see if they made it on Santa’s nice list.
It’s a trek made possible by the men and women at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.
Brigadier Gen. William D. Betts is part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD. It’s the team making Santa’s voyage possible.
The history behind NORAD began 65 years ago, and it all came about thanks to an innocent mistake by a child on Christmas Eve in 1955.
Hear the history of NORAD from Gen. Betts in the video above. Then, be sure and track Santa’s progress here.
