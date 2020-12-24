Georgetown nursing home reports most active Lowcountry COVID-19 cases in last 30 days

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental shows five Lowcountry nursing homes reporting at least 10 active cases within the last 30 days.
The data, which DHEC released Tuesday, listed Prince George Healthcare Center in Georgetown with 103 active cases reported in that time frame. That figured included 92 residents and 11 staff members.
The facility also reported one death, but it was not clear whether the death involved a resident or staff member.
Two other facilities recorded nearly 20 cases in the last 30 days.
Life Center Care of Charleston and NHC Healthcare Bluffton, each reported 19 cases. The Charleston facility reported COVID-19 in nine residents and 10 staff members, while the Bluffton facility reported cases in 12 residents and seven staff members.
Two Hilton Head facilities reported 10 cases each. Broad Creek Care Center Assisted Living listed six residents and four staffers with COVID over the last 30 days while Broad Creek Care Center Skilled Nursing listed eight residents and two staff members with COVID during the last 30 days.
