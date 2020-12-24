FIRST ALERT: Cold Christmas and start to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front has moved out and the cold temperatures are here to stay for Christmas and the first half of the weekend.
It will be a cold start to your Christmas morning with temperatures in the lower 30s as you step out the door or wake up early to unwrap those gifts. Grab that cup of coffee and bundle up because temperatures are going to struggle all day long. Highs today will reach the lower 40s today with a few locations staying in the upper 30s! It will be cold and the wind will not help! Wind chills throughout today will make it feel like the 20s and 30s throughout your Christmas.
With clearing skies and already cold temperatures for highs, we will drop even more as we head into Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the lower 20s inland and the mid 20s on the beach. It will be our coldest start in a while and you will need to bundle up for those Saturday morning plans. Highs on Saturday will still struggle with highs only topping out in the lower 40s once again. By Sunday, we will begin to see the 50s return under mostly sunny skies. While it’s a cold start to the weekend, we can’t complain as we will remain rain-free.
Our next rain chance will hold off until the middle of next week with an incoming system late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Highs will rebound with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the first half of the week. Enjoy your Christmas!
