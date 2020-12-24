FIRST ALERT: Cold Christmas and start to the weekend

With clearing skies and already cold temperatures for highs, we will drop even more as we head into Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the lower 20s inland and the mid 20s on the beach. It will be our coldest start in a while and you will need to bundle up for those Saturday morning plans. Highs on Saturday will still struggle with highs only topping out in the lower 40s once again. By Sunday, we will begin to see the 50s return under mostly sunny skies. While it’s a cold start to the weekend, we can’t complain as we will remain rain-free.