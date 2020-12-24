DHEC reports 2,260 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 11 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 2,260 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic to 263,392, and those who have died to 4,662, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 142 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. In Florence County, DHEC reported 92 new virus cases and one death.
New individual test results reported statewide on Wednesday totaled 10,218, with a percent positive of 22.1%, according to DHEC.
Of South Carolina’s 10,929 inpatient hospital beds, 8,659 are in use for a 79.23% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 1,766 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 365 are in the ICU and 177 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.