Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a fatal shooting in Robeson County on Christmas Eve.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the 2500 block of Lombardy Village Road near the Lumber Bridge community. The sheriff’s office said its Criminal Investigations, Homicide and Crime Scene Divisions are all on the scene.
No further details were immediately available. Officials said the investigation is in the very early stages.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
