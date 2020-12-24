Death investigation underway in Loris, police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are responding to a deadly shooting Thursday in Loris, officials said.
According to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore, the incident happened on Papas Bay Road.
The suspect, identified as Antonio Long, should be considered armed and dangerous, Moore added.
Long was last seen in the Rocky Mount, N.C., area driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with South Carolina tag “RXU743,” according to officials.
If you have information on his whereabouts, please call 843-248-1520.
