Coroner: Woman, 19-year-old son victims of deadly shooting in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman and her son were the victims of a deadly overnight shooting in Loris, according to the coroner.
Between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday, 43-year-old Marelene Haywood and her 19-year-old son, Kevonta Hills, were shot multiple times in their home on Papas Bay Road in Loris, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.
The bodies were discovered Thursday morning, according to Willard.
The suspect, identified as Antonio Long, should be considered armed and dangerous, Moore added.
Long was last seen in the Rocky Mount, N.C., area driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with South Carolina tag “RXU743,” according to officials.
If you have information on his whereabouts, please call 843-248-1520.
