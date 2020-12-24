300 Christmas dinners given away in Nichols

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) - Every year, a group of churches and restaurants from Myrtle Beach prepare and donate food to hand out in rural parts of Horry and Marion counties around Christmas.
On Thursday, a number of volunteers came out to the town hall in Nichols and handed out 300 Christmas dinners to people in the community.
Nichols has been hit hard by floods over the past few years and now they’re dealing with a worldwide pandemic.
Hali Hutchinson, organizer for the Nichols giveaway, said these challenges make this event even more meaningful.
“Just to be able to see residents walk up and pick up their plates and to know they’re going to go home and be reminded of hope. It’s amazing,” said Hutchinson.
Hutchinson didn’t have to look far for volunteers. She made one Facebook post, and people began reaching out to see if they could help.
“It can’t happen without all these volunteers and the love and support they provide. It’s feel-good kind of Christmas stuff, you know,” said Hutchinson.
Administrative assistant Nicole McDowell said they were honored to open town hall to hold the giveaway.
McDowell said while there aren’t many people left in the Town of Nichols, she wants the people who are in the community to know they aren’t forgotten.
“We want them to know here’s your free meal, it’s the least the community could do to help out, and we were just honored to do it,” said McDowell.
McDowell said the Town of Nichols is thankful to the volunteers who braved the rain and cold to lend a hand during the holidays.
“It’s so wonderful they came today to do this and we just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas,” said McDowell.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.