Chants ‘good to go’ for Cure Bowl after COVID-19 testing, officials say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are “good to go” for Saturday’s Cure Bowl following COVID-19 testing, university officials said Thursday.
“We are good to go,” athletics spokesperson Kevin Davis.
The 11-0 Chanticleers will play in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., against the Liberty Flames, who finished the season 9-1.
The two teams were scheduled to play Dec. 5 before Liberty had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues.
CCU was named co-champions of the Sun Belt with Lousiana-Lafayette after their scheduled conference title game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Chanticleer program. Due to contact tracing, an entire position group was unavailable for the Chants due to possible exposure.
The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl will kick off at noon on Dec. 26 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Bowl officials also said the game will be limited to 20% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.
