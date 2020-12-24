Auditor-elect, former deputy auditor face slander lawsuit

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
An Horry County Government worker filed a slander lawsuit Wednesday against former deputy auditor Judy Clardy and auditor-elect Beth Calhoun, the two women who told a sheriff’s office investigator that they suspected the county employee had stolen items from Clardy’s office, according to court records.
Sandra Beckwith, a project coordinator in the treasurer’s office, asserts in the lawsuit that both Clardy and Calhoun damaged her reputation and caused her emotional pain. The sheriff’s office investigation turned up no evidence that Beckwith committed a crime.
“The Defendants did secretly agree between themselves to attempt to have the Plaintiff charged with a crime,” Beckwith’s complaint states. “The Plaintiff suffered special damages including reputational damages, emotional distress, upsetedness, embarrassment and shock including harm to her reputation and being held up to public scorn.”
Beckwith referred all questions about the lawsuit to her attorney, Gene Connell. Connell declined to comment.
Neither Clardy nor Calhoun could be reached Wednesday afternoon.
Clardy resigned from the auditor’s office on Nov. 16. Calhoun was fired two days later.
Calhoun worked at the auditor’s office for about 20 years and was serving as the assistant deputy auditor when she was terminated by Auditor Lois Eargle. Eargle has not said why she fired Calhoun — she also declined to comment on the lawsuit Wednesday — but the decision came after Eargle learned that Calhoun and her then-supervisor Clardy had told an Horry County Sheriff’s Office investigator that they suspected Beckwith had stolen items from Clardy’s desk, according to a sheriff’s office report.
The report states that on July 7 Clardy and Calhoun met with sheriff’s office staff and provided them with information about Beckwith, a former auditor’s office employee. Clardy said she was missing a letter of recommendation for Calhoun, her will and IRS letters to her family, among other items.
Beckwith had moved from the auditor’s office to the treasurer’s office after Calhoun won the Republican Primary for auditor in June. Eargle, who has held the post for nearly 30 years, did not seek reelection and endorsed Calhoun’s opponent, R.A. Johnson. The auditor handles the county’s tax billing and the office’s terms are based on the fiscal year, which ends June 30. Calhoun’s firing will not impact her ability to take office once Eargle’s term ends.
The lawsuit states that Clardy and Calhoun made false statements to law enforcement and those statements were then reported in the media.
Click here for the full report.
Copyright 2020 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.