Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker dies at 59

Rebecca Luker, left, and her husband Danny Burstein arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 9, 2019. Luker, 59, a three-time Tony nominated actor who starred in some of the biggest Broadway hits of the past three decades, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, said Sarah Fargo, her agent. The actor went public in 2020 saying he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as A.L.S. or Lou Gehrig’s disease. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)