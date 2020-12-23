Suspect charged with murder in death of North Myrtle Beach man in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WMBF) – A man has been taken into custody and charged in connection with the death of a North Myrtle Beach in Savannah that police ruled a homicide.
According to information from the Savannah Police Department, 42-year-old Roniell Paul Millien was booked Dec. 22 on charges of murder and theft by receiving stolen property.
Officers were called on Dec. 14 to an unresponsive man in the 600 block of West 34th Lane. When officers arrived, they determined the man had died and began investigating as a suspicious death.
The man was later identified as 29-year-old Ian Ferris of North Myrtle Beach.
