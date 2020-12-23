Sheriff Lott cleared for duty after recovering from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has been “cleared for duty” after a recent COVID-19 diagnosis, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Wednesday.
RCSD said the sheriff has met all criteria from the Department of Health and Environmental Control to return to work.
Lott tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 16, seven days ago.
He had been in quarantine before that positive test -- since Dec. 10 -- after being exposed to a positive case within his family, RCSD said at that time.
RCSD never said the sheriff experienced any symptoms, but that he was feeling well and resting at home.
