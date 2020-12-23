SCDHEC reports 3,599 new COVID-19 cases, 49 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 3,599 new COVID-19 cases and 49 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic to 261,024, and those who have died to 4,651, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 164 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. In Florence County, DHEC reported 198 new virus cases and two deaths.
New individual test results reported statewide totaled 16,330, with a percent positive of 22%, according to DHEC.
