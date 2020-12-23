SC Federal Bar Association donates $10,000 to food bank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The S.C. Chapter of the Federal Bar Association says they are giving back to food banks this holiday season.
S.C. Chapter President Janet Brooks Holmes and President-elect Beattie Ashmore presented Harvest Hope Food Bank with a check for over $10,000, the chapter said in statement.
Board members voted unanimously on Dec. 3 to roll out the campaign to raise money for food banks, naming it “This Season Put Your Money in the Bank – The Food Bank.”, the statement says.
What began as a $5,000 donation doubled within weeks with the help of board members and S.C. Federal Bar Association members coupled with their friends and families.
“We challenged our members, families, and friends to meet our donation, as collectively we could make a huge difference in our state this holiday season by turning hunger into hope,” Holmes said. “Not only did they meet our donation, they exceeded it.”
S.C. Chapter of the Federal Bar Association says Harvest Hope Food Bank is South Carolina’s largest food bank, providing over 22.6 million meals each year.
Harvest Hope is partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank for this donation to ensure residents across the state can receive meals this holiday season, the statement said.
Anyone interested in donating can visit the Lowcountry Food Bank’s website for more information.
