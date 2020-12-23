Police investigate deadly crash involving tractor-trailer in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday in Florence.
Capt. Mike Brandt with Florence police said a pick-up truck traveling northbound on Irby Street crossed the center line and collided with a tractor-trailer traveling southbound.
The crash is near the Walmart, Brandt said.
All four lanes are currently closed as first responders work the scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area as crews work the scene.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.