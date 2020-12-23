‘Our organization grieves’: Florence staff remember city employee who died following assault

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence city employees are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Penny Phillips, 49, died Monday night from injuries authorities said she received during an assault earlier in the day at the Northwest Park Community Center.
Jawan Kavorie Crittenden, 18, has been charged in connection with her death.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said Phillips recently greeted her “with an infectious smile and excitement.”
“She expressed a desire to impact our community and had many aspirations to make change happen,” Ervin said. “In her spirit, we will strive to continue her mission, but for a moment, we will pause to heal as a family and a community.”
Randy Osterman, Florence city manager, called Phillips’ loss “incomprehensible.”
“Our employees are the most valuable part of our organization. To lose an employee is to lose a member of our family,” Osterman said in a statement. “Our organization grieves with the entire Phillips family. Those who have worked closely with Ms. Phillips are still coping with this tragic loss.”
