MUSC: ‘We’re ready to pivot’ from COVID-19 testing to vaccine distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The president of the Medical University of South Carolina said they are “ready to pivot” any existing testing operations to vaccine distribution sites when more doses arrive in the future.
While right now, vaccines are being prioritized within the hospital system, MUSC President Dr. David Cole said during a news conference on Wednesday that experts are in the process of planning what a larger scale distribution would look like statewide.
“We’re having a lot of discussions. There’s actually not only a regional, but a statewide view,” Cole said.
He said MUSC’s current larger testing sites like at the Citadel Mall and at the Charleston airport are able to turn into areas for vaccine distribution in the future.
“We’re capable of doing that,” Cole said. “We’re waiting for guidance from DHEC.”
Health leaders and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg repeatedly said while the vaccine is giving hope in the fight against the coronavirus, no one can let their guard down just yet.
“We’ve got to keep our distance and just use good common sense and good hygiene to continue to keep our numbers down here in Charleston and the Lowcountry,” Tecklenburg said.
In the hospital’s vaccine planning, MUSC’s president says he wants to make sure rural areas of the state aren’t left out of the conversation.
“From our prospective, our goal is not to have the limitation be our, or our healthcare system’s ability to administer, it’s getting the vaccine,” Cole said. “It’s getting the vaccine in our hands and getting it out as safely as possible.”
