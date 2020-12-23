Mother, children forced to jump from 3rd-floor window during Irmo apartment fire

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A mother and her children had to jump from a third-floor window to escape an apartment fire in Irmo that has left dozens of people homeless, officials confirmed.
The fire started around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the River Oaks Apartments in the 5300 block of Bush River Road. That’s near the intersection with St. Andrews Road.
While firefighters rushed to rescue six people on the second and third floors of the apartment building, a mother dropped her two small children -- a 1-month-old and 1-year-old -- from a third-story window to save them, officials said. Bystanders caught the children.
The mother then jumped from the window, severely hurting her leg. Crews rushed those three to the hospital, Irmo Fire officials said.
Firefighters got the flames under control as of 3:45 p.m. but they are still on scene putting out hotspots.
Officials with the Red Cross said they are helping 35 people displaced by the fire. There were 10 units damaged.
“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this afternoon’s large fire, especially just two days before Christmas. The Red Cross of South Carolina remains committed to helping them recover amid this COVID19 pandemic,” said Rebecca Jordan, the Executive Director of the Central Chapter. “We will continue carrying out the mission of the Red Cross while keeping our team and those we serve, safe.”
To donate to the Red Cross to help these families and other families in similar situations, click or tap here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Irmo officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
