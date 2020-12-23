Kroger will offer COVID-19 vaccine nationwide

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 23, 2020 at 11:21 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 12:14 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger plans to offer the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide across its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics.

According to the news release, Kroger is working with the federal government and state health departments to administer the vaccine in accordance with the rollout plan.

“Kroger Health is a COVID-19 response leader that has provided our patients, associates and other businesses with diagnostic testing tools and supporting resources since the onset of this public health crisis... Kroger Health’s experienced health care providers remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives. The size and scale of our health care operation provides us with the unique ability to efficiently facilitate COVID-19 testing and immunize a large portion of the U.S. population, once the authorized vaccines become more widely available.
Colleen Lindholz, Kroger Health’s President

Kroger Health said they will begin to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Anchorage and Juneau this week to health care workers in partnership with the state of Alaska.

Kroger plans to hire 1,000 health care personnel, including pharmacy technicians, to support operations and the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. They also plan to train current employees to fill healthcare positions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kroger Health has facilitated more than 250,000 COVID-19 tests. In October, the company launched rapid antibody tests to help inform patients if they may have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.

