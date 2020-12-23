Kroger will offer COVID-19 vaccine nationwide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger plans to offer the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide across its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics.
According to the news release, Kroger is working with the federal government and state health departments to administer the vaccine in accordance with the rollout plan.
Kroger Health said they will begin to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Anchorage and Juneau this week to health care workers in partnership with the state of Alaska.
Kroger plans to hire 1,000 health care personnel, including pharmacy technicians, to support operations and the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. They also plan to train current employees to fill healthcare positions.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kroger Health has facilitated more than 250,000 COVID-19 tests. In October, the company launched rapid antibody tests to help inform patients if they may have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.
